Holding culture days will help counties to develop
Sunday November 13 2016
Cultural festivals not only help in showcasing the talents of the people but also bring unity. People will learn the virtue of working together to make their county great. Lamu County recently held one, which attracted a lot of tourists and made a lot of businesses get a market for their products.
I urge all leaders to ensure cultural fetes are held in their counties. This will make the potential of citizens be seen and rewarded.
JAMES NGARUM, Kakamega