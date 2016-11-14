Hunt down those killing security guards at night
Tuesday November 15 2016
Cases of night guards being killed while on duty have become rampant. The latest case was in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, where two guards were found dead. Two others were killed by unknown people while manning a shop in Butula, Busia County.
What is worrying is that the incident happened barely a week after similar killings were reported in Malaba in the same county. Police should hunt down the killers and beef up security.
MUSERA IAN DUNCAN, Vihiga