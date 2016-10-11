If gunning down criminals will keep us safe, so be it

A lot has been written about alleged extrajudicial killings by police of suspected criminals and, unfortunately and unacceptably, innocent people.

But where are the stories of victims of crime? In April this year, at 1.30am, a criminal gang of about six violently broke into my house. They terrorised my family, seriously injured me and my watchman and robbed us of everything of value. I lost my laptop with five years of research and teaching material.

I was hospitalised for a week and paid a Sh200,000 bill. The watchman received serious perforating wounds to the skull and I am not sure whether he survived.

GHASTLY CRIMES

The culprits are yet to be arrested and I believe they are at large, carrying out similar ghastly crimes.

In a recent Daily Nation report on the subject, it is clear that most of those gunned down are either criminals or their accomplices. Their relatives know this and most certainly benefit from the proceeds of their crime. In many cases, the criminals have been warned by the police.

When arrested, such criminals bribe their way out of jail or are released by the courts on bail. The criminal justice system is clogged, corrupt, slow and tedious, putting more pain and suffering to the victims, while the criminals continue to rob, injure and kill other people.

To a victim of robbery like myself, it is quite understandable if these criminals are taken down. Those who kill by the sword should die by the sword.