Illegal holiday tuition continues unabated all over

Many schools are still conducting tuition and overcharging parents despite the warning by the Ministry of Education.

Every morning, you see children in home clothes — including those in baby class — going to school. Who is fooling who?

The government issued a school calendar that should be followed to the letter to ensure children get enough rest and play. But some schools have ignored it.

Recently, St Anne’s Ahero Primary School teachers were arrested over tuition and several students sent home by Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang’.

This school was hosting children from different schools, both primary and secondary.

If a private school charges Sh2,000 per child for three weeks and a public school Sh800, how much are they secretly collecting?

Parents also have a responsibility in this: They should not allow their children to attend the illegal tuition but report the incidents.

County directors of education ought to monitor this trend and schools found conducting this exercise should serve as examples.

The ministry should come up with more effective measures to curb this illegal trade because schools are robbing parents.

RHODA OKUMU, Kisumu

* * *

Any teacher caught conducting illegal holiday tuition should become an example to the rest who are also practising the same.

Teachers should know that pupils and students need to have a break from class work and rest.