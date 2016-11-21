Since the Nairobi City Council days and now the Nairobi County Government, the two entities appear to have allowed an illegal, makeshift market at Kangemi, on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, oblivious of the great danger it poses to the traders and road users. It has also become a major cause of traffic jam as hawkers display their wares on the road, obstructing traffic, especially in the evening. The city fathers should urgently relocate this market.

One wonders why it has taken long for the NTSA to take note that the danger that this market presents is far much greater than those few individuals they usually a wait for the whole day to arrest at Nyayo or City cabanas for not using the footbridge.