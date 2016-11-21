Selling wares on the road risky for traders and road users
Since the Nairobi City Council days and now the Nairobi County Government, the two entities appear to have allowed an illegal, makeshift market at Kangemi, on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, oblivious of the great danger it poses to the traders and road users. It has also become a major cause of traffic jam as hawkers display their wares on the road, obstructing traffic, especially in the evening. The city fathers should urgently relocate this market.
One wonders why it has taken long for the NTSA to take note that the danger that this market presents is far much greater than those few individuals they usually a wait for the whole day to arrest at Nyayo or City cabanas for not using the footbridge.
A small loss of control by a bus driver could cause loss of many lives. And that is now the time Kenyans will start hearing all sort of promises from the government on how measures have been undertaken to prevent such occurrence in the future.
The government should not solve problems by managing crisis but should use prevention measures.
That is the reason why the national government and the county government of Nairobi should move urgently and relocate this market to a safer place far away from the major high way especially with the start of festival seasons.
SETH MWANGANI, Nairobi