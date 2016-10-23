Import yellow maize to address the famine situation

We want yellow maize back.

The drought and famine crisis has proved real. The government should declare the famine a national disaster, so that the international community can come to the aid of the hunger-stricken Kenyans.

Yellow maize is best suited to be imported into the country to save the situation.

Although yellow maize is more nutritious than white maize, Kenyans consider the former as food for the poor as it is only seen and consumed in Kenya as relief food for starving people.

I really miss the yellow maize which Kenyans used consume in the Nyayo era.

Maize is our national staple, eaten by many millions of Kenyans. Yet very few Kenyans know that yellow maize is far better than white maize. Yellow maize is fit for human consumption and even for livestock.

Despite its colour and a different taste, yellow maize has higher levels of lutein, vitamin A and carotenoids than white maize.

In fact, our farmers should be growing yellow maize. It matures faster than white maize and its cob is bigger and weightier than that of white maize.

Yellow maize has been donated to Kenyans as relief food from different parts of the world many times before during famine crises like the current one — in the 1980s, 1990s and late 2000.

Declaration of famine as a national disaster will see ships streaming in with yellow maize to save the starving people in many parts of the country.