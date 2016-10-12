Raila Odinga’s claims on the Northern Collector Tunnel project points to a glaring information gap between the Kenyan government and citizens.

Unlike the standard gauge railway (SGR), which has been in the headlines for years, very few people have ever heard of this Sh6.8 billion water project.

It is clear that Kenyans are not aware about most projects being implemented by the government, mainly funded by taxes or loans.

The government should establish a public portal — call it www.projects.go.ke or such official domain name — and populate it with real-time information. Daily updates should show the funding of all national projects, targeted beneficiaries, timelines, ongoing and projected activities and any other relevant information such as feasibility reports, surveys and environmental impact.

Kenyans are largely in the dark when it comes to utilisation of public finances. This is a major weakness that encourages corruption and malicious or harmful schemes being hatched.

NASHON TADO, Nairobi

* * *

Ground water can travel unnoticed only to surface thousands of miles further away.

So, tunnelling Murang’a water could affect the Mau water tower complex, which would, in turn, deal a blow to Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Serengeti and volumes of Tana River and River Nile.

In fact, it may affect all of East and Central Africa.

ROBERT MUSAMALI, Nairobi

* * *

Raila Odinga has a constitutional right to question any project. Since Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said the Northern Collector Tunnel is partly funded by the World Bank, sharing the original study report with all stakeholders, including the beneficiaries, would be the best way to defend the project.

PAUL MWARI MAINA, Nairobi

* * *

The Murang’a water project is convoluted. The many twists and turns in its conceptualisation, implementation and financing has the makings of a scandal.

But coming dramatically as it did from Raila Odinga’s press announcement gives the Murang’a political contest a new dimension. It is interesting to imagine local politicians using the opposition leader to fight their own wars.

ROBINSON NGANO, Nairobi

* * *

‘Second Liberation’ hero Raila Odinga could do better. The Murang’a water project is a complicated environmental and scientific matter. Indeed, it involves even the World Bank, who will never fund a project blindly.