Integrity will determine if traffic rules will work
Friday October 7 2016
The National Transport and Safety Authority has come up with regulations aimed at taming motorists and passengers.
This will also increase government revenue. While this is welcome, going by rising accidents rate in the country, it is important for the transport and safety authority to employ officers of high integrity for the regulations to have the desired effect.
It is also important for the agency to ensure that our roads have proper signs and markings.
J Gichuhi, Nakuru