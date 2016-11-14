It’s sad that our athletes are ‘poor millionaires’

The story by Dennis Okari about athletes who are “poor millionaires”, which aired on NTV, left many viewers baffled and sympathising with the athletes.

These patriotic Kenyans have always brought glory to the country. Many have refused to acquire foreign citizenship to defend their motherland.

They have placed Kenya on the world map.

It is sad that they are languishing in abject poverty after being swindled of millions of shillings in prize money and other earnings by their so-called managers, lawyers and financial advisers.

It is interesting to note that the majority of the affected athletes were swindled by fellow Kenyans. I believe those with foreign managers might be doing better.

Should the country sit back and watch these gallant sons and daughters of the land suffer through the cruel deeds of known perpetrators? The answer is No.

I think it is high time EACC investigated these swindlers with the aim of arresting and charging them in a court of law. If possible, it can repossess their properties, auction them and give the proceeds to the swindled athletes.

Otherwise, we risk losing young upcoming athletes to other countries if nothing is not done fast.

JACKSON KINYUA MUGAMBI, Nairobi

* * *

Our athletes do the country proud every time they win trophies and bring them back home.

They should get professional advice on how to manage their finances to avoid frustrations.

EUNICE MUMO, via email