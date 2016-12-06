JamboPay and city deal above board, it improved collections

This is in response to the article in the Daily Nation of December 5 with regard to the auditor-general’s report about the Nairobi City County government and our company, Web Tribe.

All funds in the eJijiPay wallets are held in trust by an independent trustee, PKF, on behalf of the owners, a requirement of the National Payments Systems regulation of 2014 and the law of 2011.

A contract between the county and Web Tribe requires funds to be transferred to county government within 72 hours. Transactions are settled by the trustee within 72 hours into the Nairobi City County Revenue account. Nairobi county receives daily reports from PKF on all settlements and internal daily reconciliations done.

JamboPay has provided a dashboard with a real-time update on revenue collection with a detailed report on revenue stream. Further, all transactions are updated on the county’s financial management system, Laifoms, in real time. A county officer undertakes daily reconciliations.

JamboPay is mandated to provide adequate system back-up.

The company runs multiple data centres and provides backups at at least two of the locations with a secondary data centre at IS/Access Kenya Data Centre at Chancery Building and View Park Towers.

Nairobi county carries out regular audits to ensure system redundancy. Besides, JamboPay has provided an offline point of sale-based payments system to the county for use in case of total system failure. The point of sale terminals supplied by JamboPay can deploy the system without JamboPay’s intervention.

Off-street parking does not fall under JamboPay, which handles street parking only. KAPs equipment is used at off-street parking.

The automation increased the county’s revenue collection by 70 per cent, from Sh7 billion to Sh11.4 billion, in 2014/2015.

The system is transparent and efficient. A single business permit, for instance, takes 10 minutes to renew, from four months. Clients can pay by phone and on the internet for different services, saving time.

The dashboards and real-time reports enable the county to monitor revenue collection and staff performance more closely.

The e-payment system is integrated with Laifoms and all transactions posted in real time, enabling daily reconciliation with the country’s bank account.

A service level agreement is provided as an addendum in the contract. The service is dynamic.

In 2014, JamboPay beat 65 other local and foreign firms to win the tender in a process overseen by PwC. The county negotiated the fees for collections done through the system at cash office from 4.5 per cent to 1.25 per cent after the contract was signed.

In 2015/2016, JamboPay electronic channels processed Sh1.29 billion and its cash office system Sh7.44 billion, totalling Sh8.7 billion. JamboPay processed about 30 per cent of county’s revenue streams last year.