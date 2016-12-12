Jamhuri fete must be hinged on nationhood

Kenyans should stop dwelling on the bitterness of the past and unite.

Where there has been radical hatred, it must be ended.

Where there has been tribal animosity, it must be terminated.

Kenyans have to look to the future...a good new Kenya...and forget the bad old days.

Then, we will easily solve economic problems, eradicate poverty, bridge the gap of ethnic division and realise national cohesion.

Jamhuri should create a sense of togetherness in fighting all the challenges facing Kenyans.