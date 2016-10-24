KRA should look at the bigger picture to collect more

Kenya Revenue Authority’s efforts to rope in more taxpayers are laudable, but long overdue.

There are many people who earn good incomes but pay either very little or nothing. The most compliant are employees of the government, big firms and NGOs.

Some jua kali businesses, such as matatus, which generate more income than salaried employees, pay nothing. SMEs and landlords too.

But KRA has bigger problems that it should solve.

Top is corruption. Sometime ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a lifestyle audit of KRA officers.

We are yet to be informed of the result. Another is how the law is applied and mechanisms by KRA to ensure compliance.

There are many companies that individuals started with a desire to create wealth.

As a compliance measure, while opening bank accounts for the company, the PIN is one of the prerequisites.

If they don’t realise that once they obtain the PIN — which is tied to VAT number and compliance — they are supposed to file VAT returns, even if it is zero, monthly.

They may be faithful taxpayers and would pay individual and corporate taxes if they made the revenues but, due to ignorance, they overlook VAT filings.

They then accumulate huge penalties and interest. Yet others don’t start trading immediately and, when they do, they have accumulated huge penalties.

In both cases, they have to kill the company. Sadly, KRA hardly gives exemptions to such peculiar cases despite stating so.