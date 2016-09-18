The total land mass of the US is 10 million square kilometres. Kenya, on the other hand, occupies an area of about 600,000 square kilometres. The US has 50 States with two senators per state and a total of 435 representatives. Kenya has both national and county governments, 349 MPs, 47 governors, 47 senators , 47 woman reps and about 2,000 MCAs. These leaders are paid hefty salaries and allowances. The naked truth is that Kenyans are over-represented.