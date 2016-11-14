Kenya pulling its troops out of Somalia, South Sudan not wise

Hello Murithi Mutiga. Thank you for your recent opinion piece in the Sunday Nation titled Kenya should pull troops out of South Sudan and Somalia.

I take a slightly different view, however.

I think Kenya needs to re-engage regionally from a geostrategic perspective. This is something that was started under the Kibaki administration and continued under the Uhuru government.

My concern with pulling troops out of South Sudan and Somalia is that Kenya goes back to the status quo ante. Kenya will be an island of peace in a sea of chaos.

This is not a long-term recipe for success for Kenya if the country looks to grow its trade or benefit from the vast markets in trouble spots such as South Sudan and Somalia.

What Kenya needs to do is develop a clearer vision of what its national security interests are and negotiate a quid pro quo with major powers — such as the United States. It can then use the shared national interests with major global powers as a way to gain leverage in its international relations.

This leverage can then be applied to influence international organisations such as the United Nations in supporting Kenyan initiatives in the region. This is a delicate balance but it is achievable.

Lastly, withdrawing troops from Somalia, specifically, will not make Kenya safe; it will only reinforce the stature of Al-Shabab and make the terrorist group more invested in attacking Kenya and Western interests in the country.

In South Sudan, the pivot to sideline Vice-President-turned-rebel commander Dr Riek Machar is a pragmatic realisation that the presence of two de facto ‘heads of state’ in the neighbouring nation only works to undermine long-term prospects for peace there.

It also cripples Kenya’s economic interests in a country with significant mineral, human and strategic interests for Kenya.

Prof DAVID MONDA, New York

* * *

I fully support Deputy President William Ruto when he tells politicians to keep off the armed forces.

Although the State should not act in a way that may jeopardise international relations, politicians should not make security matters a “marketplace chatter”. Political mileage should not be pursued at the expense of national security.

No politician should also try to endear themselves to any department of our defence forces by taking sides or raising their emotions. And this needs to extend to the international level, where party leaders want to appease the global community.

The only politician mandated by the Constitution to get involved in the military is the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of Kenya Defence Forces.

We need internal, regional and international peace not struck or based on political inclinations but on the common good for all.

Many nations, more so in Africa, are suffering due to political involvement and interference in military matters. So, a word to politicians: Keep off the military. Period.