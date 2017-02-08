For the past few weeks, elected leaders have been hovering around their localities telling locals with the cliché that “bad leaders are elected by good citizens who don’t vote”.

Most of these leaders have argued that the poor voter registration in many regions has been due to lack of proper strategies on the ground to mobilise eligible voters to come out in large numbers and register.

However, that is not the case. Try taking a walk in some parts of these regions and you will realise that the problem is not the so-called proper strategies.

Locals will tell you that they are fed up with poor governance and lack of adequate services, which has increased poverty levels. That is why they have not bothered to register as voters. Villagers are angry at county governments.

They have not enjoyed the fruits of devolution. The only people who have benefited from devolution are clans from which county bosses come.

Elected leaders who were last seen on campaign posters have re-emerged and are now warning and lecturing on the consequences of failing to register as voters.

Voter apathy sets in when such leaders come in flashy vehicles to persuade poor people, whom they have ignored for a long time, to come out and register.

Kisumu County for example, has little to show on its development scorecard. It has now built sheds for boda boda riders neglecting the fact that insecurity, which is their main concern, has not been addressed.

INNOCENT OLECHE, Kisumu.

By electing leaders, we bestow on them a very important job — taking care of our needs.

Unfortunately, some Kenyans vote for people who have given them goodies, which is wrong. But for how long are we going to suffer under bad leaders? Dear Kenyans, enough is enough. Let’s be politically mature this time round.

We know our leaders well. Some have been in power for more than 30 years yet there are no developments in their villages.

Right now, we’re being told that the economy is growing. Isn’t this ironical considering the number of Kenyans wallowing in poverty? Not forgetting lack of jobs, endless strikes and the ongoing drought. How about the drug menace? Why hasn’t it been tackled by our government? Don’t we have police to arrest drug dealers and courts of law to jail them?

But all is not lost. If we elect true leaders irrespective of their tribes, life will be better.

My fellow wananchi, the leaders we choose determine the way we live. So, let’s vote wisely!