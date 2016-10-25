Kerio violence more than ‘normal’ cattle rustling
Wednesday October 26 2016
The violence in Kerio Valley for the past two weeks are more than cattle rustling. Several people have been killed and nearly all schools closed. But the leaders are silent: The Deputy President is criss-crossing the country selling Jubilee Party while the local senator, said to be a key member of the Jubilee “kitchen cabinet”, went under. The Inspector-General of Police downplayed the attacks as minor yet two or three people are killed everyday.
EDWIN TALEL, Marakwet