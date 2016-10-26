Kudos to athletes for making country proud

I wish to congratulate our athletes for being nominated to the prestigious IAAF Athletics Awards 2016 due in Monaco in December. Kenya garnered four of the 20 nominations. The nominees are Eliud Kipchoge, Conseslus Kipruto, David Rudisha and Vivian Cheruiyot. The government should reward our athletes accordingly to motivate them to fly the flag even higher. Modern facilities should be provided for their training.