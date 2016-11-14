Land summit just turned a forum for blame games
At this week’s State House Lands and Housing Summit, the question of Lang'ata Primary School land grabbing issue was raised. Lands Cabinet Secretary Prof Jacob Kaimenyi referred it to National Land Commission chairman Prof Muhammad Swazuri said the issue was resolved. Nairobi |County Governor Dr Evans Kidero said land records in his office do not reflect the school and the PS regretted the tear-gassing of pupils.
MORIS KOMEN, Eldoret