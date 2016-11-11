Lessons for Kenyan leaders from Trump’s victory

On Donald Trump’s victory address, incoming vice-president Mike Pence said: “The American people have spoken.” Though contrary to my expectation, it was the American people’s choice and it has to be respected.

We Kenyans should also learn to do the same on each election outcome. The IEBC, in particular, should have seen how the American election was free and fair, with votes streaming in live on national television with total transparency and no glitches.

Though the Democrats were in power, they conceded defeat honourably. The most honourable thing any Kenyan political aspirant can now do is to concede defeat and congratulate the winner, as was done by Hillary Clinton.

Of great concern is the issue on election polling. Clinton was highly rated by opinion polls, but the outcome left her supporters disappointed.

We, too, should believe in the people and not opinion polls. Finally in his victory speech, Trump pledged to be a president for all Americans and called for unity.

It is the most paramount thing he has ever said and it will be the most important part of speech of Kenya’s next president, after elections, I mean, can make. the call for a united Kenya.