Let principal’s murder not end up as unresolved
Monday November 28 2016
Nothing disturbs my peace like hearing about such mysteries as that of school principal Solomon Mwangi, whose body was found dumped in a coffee plantation.
Police have hinted at a crime of passion.
But in a country whose systems are often corrupt, I doubt the detectives as being too quick to tap the widow as the prime suspect.
I hope this will not end up in a dusty file marked “PUI (Pending Under Investigation)”, unsolved.
Evonne Gichuru, Nairobi