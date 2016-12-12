Litany of challenges has dominated our history

As we celebrate the 53rd Jamhuri Day, corruption has reached crisis levels.

It is now commonly acceptable — to politicians, clergy, law enforcers and common mwananchi.

We view corruption as normal. Secondly, Kenyans are dying of hunger.

Thirdly, strikes have dominated the country.

Workers are going on strike instead of using dialogue, as a tool to express their grievances.

These challenges must be resolved sooner rather than later.