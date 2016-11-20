As the Cord and Amani National Congress (ANC) — and, possibly, Mashinani Party — consider the format to select their flagbearer in the August 8 General Election, they should also incorporate live television debates in their programme.

The debates should be held in neutral cities of Mombasa, Nakuru and Nairobi to gauge the popularity of the aspirants. Kenyans need to see and listen to the opposition presidential aspirants.