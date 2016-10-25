Local content volumes in media up but quality low
Kenya has come a long way in the area of film and television programmes with local content. The government’s effort is beginning to bear fruit and, already, some of the series by local actors and producers are getting prime time slots on major channels.
However, as a consumer I am a bit disappointed by some of the local productions, which point to a lack of depth both in script and the quality of acting.
JOE MUSYOKI, Kitengela