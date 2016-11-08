MPs quizzing of suspects borders on stupidity
It is truly a sad day when a ‘mere’ hairdresser makes a group of MPs look like lost schoolboys. It is painfully obvious the team has no clue about what they are doing. In the absence of investigative reports with clean findings, inviting perpetrators of wrongs to wilfully incriminate themselves borders on stupidity.
Maybe they believe every suspect appearing before them will tremble and spill their guts out. It’s waste of time and money.
ANDREW NJAU, Kiambu