Mandera terror attacks reveal the enemy lives amongst locals

Kenyans woke up yet again to horrid news of 12 innocent lives snuffed out by Al-Shabaab terrorists. Sadly, the attack on a hotel in Mandera Town came just days after a raid that claimed six lives in some local households.

The targets were predictably non-locals and non-Muslims and I am confident that the attacks are being executed by local Al-Shabaab sympathisers and not the Somalia-based fighters.

Security forces at the nearby border with Somalia have absolved themselves of blame, saying there was no cross-border movement. That gives the impression that the terrorists planning and executing the attacks live amongst us, secretly monitoring their targets.

It also gives a strong validation for the seemingly still-born Nyumba Kumi initiative, where people are asked to know their neighbours.

The sporadic attacks also put into question the effectiveness of the border wall said to be under construction. It also casts doubt on the police-civilian relations, which are critical for intelligence gathering. President Uhuru Kenyatta has often talked tough after similar attacks but they continue.

At this crucial time, when we are heading to a General Election, it’s important for citizens to avoid being divided by this faceless enemy.

It’s also time we reviewed the security strategy and improved it.

While the security apparatus have significantly cooled down the insecurity rampant in the past two years, it’s high time they upped their game to match the enemy.

Pumping the border with soldiers and building a wall along the porous border won’t do the country any good; intelligence gathering and action will.

Al-Shabaab has been badly defeated in Somalia, its headquarters, so in its dying kicks it’s using local populations to carry out heinous acts. It’s time the local mwananchi was involved in a high degree of intelligence gathering. Good police-civilian interaction, which will enable the sharing of intelligence, should be enhanced. Police seem to lack the basics in this, a gap that should be sealed through training.

The number of police officers and intelligence agents should not only be increased at the border, but also properly equipped. Buying them armoured vehicles was a step in the right direction. Where we have a high concentration of non-locals, security should be beefed up. We shouldn’t lose business to fear of insecurity. Building a border wall without strengthening intelligence will be useless.

DANCAN BWIRE, Eldoret

* * *

It is in the public interest that the national and county governments end these massacres.

As long as Al-Shabaab continues to breathe murderous threats and engage in a deadly game with innocent Kenyans, the county will continue to suffer economically. The time to walk the talk is now.