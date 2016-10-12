Matatu industry has neglected passengers
Thursday October 13 2016
Any time a matatu industry stakeholder is touched by a force outside the industry, its membership swings into action in defence of the ‘victim’.
But the industry seems to have neglected its key stakeholder, the reason for its survival: The passenger.
In all the strikes matatus have staged, none has ever been triggered by a matter of passengers’ interests. It is time the industry put passengers’ welfare ahead of profit.
DAVID GATIBA, Kiambu