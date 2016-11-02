Matatu industry needs an overhaul

Most Passenger Service Vehicles do not have their registration numbers emblazoned somewhere from the inside for ease of identification.

In the wake of the cacophony that has become the matatu industry, one Facebook user posted a photo of a ‘pimped up’ matatu on his Facebook wall in praise of the matatu last weekend.

Probably to the bemusement of the person, most of the users condemned the post attributing such matatus to reckless driving and passenger harassment by the crew.

However, to the defense of the rot in the matatu industry, one social media user who apparently works in the industry attributed the matatu rush to the high daily targets set by their employers.

This was pointer to the effect that efforts by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) of restoring sanity in this notorious industry are too subtle to be felt by the country’s population that heavily depends on the industry.

Sometimes back, the safety authority came up with the ubiquitous ‘zusha’ stickers which encourage passengers to openly condemn careless driving.

Sadly, none of the stickers has a telephone contact or email address through which complaints can be aired.

NTSA should consider a requirement that all passenger service vehicles bear a copy of their registration numbers from the inside to enhance reporting cases of careless driving and harassment of passengers.