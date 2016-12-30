Matatus with modified exhausts back on roads

Matatus with loud, modified exhaust pipes are back on the Kayole, Nairobi route.

So loud, arrogant and reckless are they that they are the biggest danger to motorists and pedestrians on Jogoo Road and Manyanja Road.

Their deafening exhausts, modified to sound as loud as jet fighter engines, are a nuisance to residents living on the two roads.

Surprisingly, there are always NTSA officers and traffic policemen all along the two roads.