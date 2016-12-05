Meritocracy should rule all spheres of our lives
Tuesday December 6 2016
Deputy President William Ruto failed to graduate with a PhD this year because he did not meet the university’s requirements.
Admission to higher education should be based on merit, including proper completion of courses before graduation, in order to win the war against fake degrees.
This should apply to all aspects of education and employment.
I laud the government for declaring that admission to high school will be purely on merit.
Paul Mwari Maina, Nyeri