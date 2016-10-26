Meru National Park not lying idle, Senator Kiraitu

These open access resources are seen as having no direct or immediate benefit to communities, often leading to their invasion by unscrupulous citizens, including leaders.

Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi was quoted in the Nation (October 24) as saying “many youth (in Meru) were jobless yet the Meru National Park, which is the size of Maasai Mara, is lying idle”.

This statement is not only misleading but sends a worrying message on the future of the park.

Unfortunately, many important natural resources such as wetlands, forests, lakes and game parks suffer what environmentalists call “the tragedy of commons”.

These open access resources are seen as having no direct or immediate benefit to communities, often leading to their invasion by unscrupulous citizens, including leaders.

But such natural resources serve very important ecosystem functions that may not be obvious to many.

The park, the pride of Meru, is one of the few remaining habitats, or havens for wildlife, most of which are critically endangered.

It hosts the endangered rare rhino species and hundreds of other animal species such as the buffalo, elephant and the Grevys Zebra.

A dozen or so rivers traverse and/or originate from the park to feed River Tana, the lifeline of northeastern and coastal regions. It has a beautiful landscape and is one of the best tourist destinations in Kenya. Tourism employs hundreds of local people.

Most importantly, we only hold the park in trust for future generations. Therefore, we have a duty to conserve and use it sustainably.

This gem is not an “idle” resource and requires concerted efforts to jealously protect it.