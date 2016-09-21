Military recruitment must be fair, graft-free, Kenya Defence Forces recruitment, impostors, bribes, soldiers
Thursday September 22 2016
The military should stand by its promise of a fair and corruption-free recruitment, unlike in the past where it has been marred by graft. Much as cases of corruption are reportedly declining, the Kenya Defence Forces should make more efforts to rid itself of the scourge. The military should also involve intelligence agents to catch imposters, soldiers and officers soliciting for bribes from candidates. They should set up an anti-graft hotline.
BRIAN MUTORO, Nairobi