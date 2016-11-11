More reforms needed in university education

The Council of University Education is doing a good job, if the restructuring being done by universities that had not followed the regulations is anything to go by.

A good number of campuses that did not meet the requirements are being closed. The body should insist on further reforms.

It should also rein in rogue lecturers who do a lacklustre job. Also, the issue of missing marks should be tackled to save innocent students from delayed graduation.

Duplication of courses and poorly designed curriculums should also be looked into.

The body should involve the private sector to ensure that graduates being churned out are competent to meet market needs. Universities need to cooperate and support the body as this will improve the standards of education in the country.