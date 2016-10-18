Mutua’s draft law on film and theatre may be what we need

I have been keenly reading and trying to understand all the activists and others fighting Ezekiel Mutua with misleading reports that suggest the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) intends to introduce a law to replace the Films and Stage Plays Act.

The law states that the KFCB is mandated by the Films and Stage Plays Act, Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya, “to regulate the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of films in the country with a view to promoting national values and morality”.

In a survey commissioned by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), seven out of 10 respondents were uncomfortable with media content. Sex talk shows during the day, as well as violence and use of coarse language on radio and television, contributed massively to the disapproval.

The study consequently lays the ground for the communications regulator to crack down on broadcasters in a bid to protect vulnerable consumers of information, particularly children.

The CEO, Mr Mutua, has been vocal and clear that KFCB is not introducing a new law but initiating the review of the Films and Stage Plays Act (Cap 222) to make it consistent with the Constitution and other legislations present in the creative industry since 1963.

Of late, people who seem to have a hidden agenda have opposed the proposal. But if there is anything wrong with Cap 222, it should be amended in an amicable and civilised manner, not attacking the person of Mr Mutua. Otherwise, it will never protect our children or the local artiste and no growth in the film industry will be realised.

We all know unregulated content can destroy our children and it is not possible to control content using the TV remote.

That is why Section 9(1) of the draft proposes that a police officer be present at the scene of making a film and 9(3) makes it an offence to obstruct or hinder the officer on such duty. The KFCB is just doing its job and should be supported.

KIBET BENARD, Nairobi

* * *

Literature and art are an integral part of civilisation and connects people to their cultures, beliefs, traditions and values. Since ancient times, people told their stories orally, in writing or through fine art and sculpture. That way, we get a glimpse of how they lived.

Ezekiel Mutua’s proposed law is not classification but censorship. My problem with the draft law and the existing Cap 222 is that they are hidden under film classification. Online content is not film, stage plays are not film and outdoor advertising and gaming are certainly not film!

I believe this is not incidental but by design — an attempt to sneak in media censorship through an Act that purports to classify film, and the reason given is that this will safeguard Kenya’s moral values.

The government should come out clearly and let us know if this is the crusade of one person, a rogue organisation or an initiative driven by the government.