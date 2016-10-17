Mututho laws opened avenue for bribe taking

Laws were made to be broken! This saying seems to apply to our country because most of the laws don’t last a year before they are forgotten.

Talk of safety belts and speed governors in matatus or bar opening hours. People are back to doing things the old way. Bars are now open at any hour of the day because the authorities are feasting on kitu kidogo. Laws cannot be sustained with greedy people, who are killing the soul of our nation through corruption, in government.