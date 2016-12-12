NTSA could be using defective speed guns

On Saturday, two traffic police officers stopped me on the Bungoma-Busia road for “exceeding the speed limit” by over 30kph.

But the speedometer had hardly read 80kph!

I was adamant; the speed gun showed I’d been driving at over 100kph.

One officer forced himself into my car and ‘escorted’ me to Busia Police Station, over 30km away, for doubting a ‘government’ gadget and disrespecting police.

I am sure that speed gun was faulty.