NTV ‘saviour sergeant’ interview very inspiring

Sunday December 4 2016

In Summary

  • A vigilant community policing system should be able to detect and report those peddling narcotics in hang-about areas youths mill around.
Larry Madowo’s interview with Sergeant Kamenchu on NTV about his efforts to rehabilitate people reduced to moribund cabbages by drugs was very inspiring.

The relevant institutions should borrow a leaf from him.

The youth need to be sensitised on the debilitating effects of the drugs.

JACKSON NJATHI, Nairobi