NTV ‘saviour sergeant’ interview very inspiring
Sunday December 4 2016
Larry Madowo’s interview with Sergeant Kamenchu on NTV about his efforts to rehabilitate people reduced to moribund cabbages by drugs was very inspiring.
The relevant institutions should borrow a leaf from him.
A vigilant community policing system should be able to detect and report those peddling narcotics in hang-about areas youths mill around.
The youth need to be sensitised on the debilitating effects of the drugs.
JACKSON NJATHI, Nairobi