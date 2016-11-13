Nairobi traffic cries out for better management
My vote in the next General Election will go to anyone who can give us a strategic plan for Nairobi with concrete and verifiable measures which they can put in place to rid the city streets of traffic jams. Non-matatu drivers and owners of business premises have complained and even made courtesy visits to the Governor’s office to no avail.
There is a more dangerous invasion by hawkers, who blatantly spread their goods on pavements, blocking entrances to business premises and inconveniencing pedestrians. Who will save us from this mess?
ENG. ONESMUS MARITIM, Nairobi