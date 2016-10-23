Nations must hold referendum before pulling out of the ICC

It is ironical that South Africa, the last country to be liberated from the yoke of oppressive colonialism, is among the first African countries to apply to the United Nations to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Burundi was the trailblazer, and now the “Rainbow Nation”.

The ICC was established as the last recourse for the downtrodden — especially in Africa, where civil strife abounds due to nascent democratic governance.

In fact, had the ICC been in existence during Apartheid, South African freedom fighters would have been the first to camp there in search of justice from the then-ruling white Boers.

But what led South Africa to such a hasty decision, yet the ICC did not seem to have a serious dispute with it? Is it because of its refusal to arrest Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir when he attended a conference there a couple of years ago and hand him to The Hague, where he is facing war crimes charges?

Conspiracy theorists might link the decision to South African President Jacob Zuma’s recent state visit to Kenya, that the pull-out from the ICC could have been hammered out in camera with his host.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto had crimes against humanity charges against them deferred until sufficient evidence is obtained.

A few months ago, President Kenyatta lobbied other African leaders to pull out of the ICC en masse but the effort seemed to hit a dead end.

Apparently, the strategy seems to be changing — each country will write to the UN expressing its intention to pull out of the Rome Statute, which established the ICC. Then others will follow systematically and individually.

On learning of South Africa’s move, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale was reported to be raring to introduce a motion in Parliament seeking Kenya’s withdrawal as well.

It is said that a country seeking such withdrawal should expect to get the UN’s consent a year after the application. However, if the UN has to prove that it cares for the plight of the downtrodden, then it should insist that such a country must first get a majority approval from its citizens through a referendum.

That will deter quite a few despotic leaders from arm-twisting their parliaments to pass draconian laws that will enable them to continue persecuting their subjects with impunity.

AGGREY KULALI, Luanda

* * *

The politics aside, ICC is still relevant to Africa.

Efforts by African countries to move out of the ICC seem to be in bad faith. After the contentious Kenya cases, it’s time Africa revamped the court from within rather than abandon it.

Sabotage by some African governments — as was claimed by the ICC judges — is hypocritical as no one forced African countries to sign the Rome statue in the first place. We need a court of last resort.