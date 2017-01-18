New IEBC bosses, know that we’re watching you
Wednesday January 18 2017
The ball is in the court of brand new IEBC chairman Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati and the six commissioners to bring back the trust of Kenyans in the electoral body by ensuring that they conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible General Election on August 8.
After approval by the National Assembly, they only await appointment by the President. The biggest task that Chebukati will perform in the near future is the announcement of the presidential election.
Kenyans are watching you.
AYUB ABDALLAH, Nairobi