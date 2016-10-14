New Nakuru-Nyahururu interchange favours some

When undertaking national infrastructural projects of a large magnitude like road and railway construction, the benefits to the larger public should override all private interests, irrespective of persons involved or their status in society.

However, an upcoming interchange at the Nakuru-Nyahururu road seems to spare the businesses associated with rich and influential persons and which are set and have seriously encroached on obvious road reserves. This has resulted in a poorly designed structure which doesn’t solve decade old challenge of traffic on one side accessing the other on the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.