New punishment mode by NTSA is laudable

The best punishment for a matatu or any driver is to make him park his vehicle by the roadside for a considerable or an indefinite time.

Can you imagine a bus full of passengers going to Eldoret or Busia parked at Sachang’wan for, say, two hours?

It’s a very painful lesson for the driver, the owner of the vehicle and the passengers; and all of them will think twice before committing the offence again.

Traffic police must wake up from their sleep.