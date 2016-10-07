New traffic laws turning motorists into criminals

The National Transport and Safety Authority is busy criminalising motorists. They need to use our taxes to build proper pavements for pedestrians, roadside barriers to stop jaywalking, stop painting zebra crossings at the neck of junctions and install intelligent traffic lights.

This will lead to a huge decline in road accidents. Roads should be designed to go “over” pedestrian crossings and speed limits should be actually increased on appropriate roads leading to less congestion. But the current way only helps increase bribe revenues.