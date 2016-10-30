No examination leakages expected after new rule

Leakage of national examinations has been a headache.

But now, with the strict measures taken by the government, we hope that there will be no cheating.

And, if there is, it will be minimal. We expect that teachers and students will shun cheating to avoid repercussions.

Students should know that leaking is an abuse of their potential and does not make them pass but confuses them more.

Many students don’t fail because they had not revised but because they concentrated more on the leaked ‘test papers’.