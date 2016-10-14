Nurses have stayed in same job group for years
More than 150 nurses were recruited in Nakuru County under the nationwide ESP programme in early 2010. When the county government absorbed us into the regular employment after three years of service, it retained everyone in the same job group instead of moving us into the next grade as happened with other counties.
During the mass promotions of common cadres last year, we all missed out. We are now in our seventh year stagnated in same grade. Our house allowance is Sh2,500 while support staff from the defunct Municipal Council of Nakuru earn Sh28,000 as house allowance.
We ask the governor to have us promoted without further delay.
BENTA MARICH, Nakuru