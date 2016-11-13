Officials are accountable for collapsed buildings
Sunday November 13 2016
It is not so long ago that several people died in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate after a building collapsed, and now Kisii, where six lives were lost.
When will Kenya stop losing innocent lives through collapsed buildings despite the Association of Construction Managers warning against hiring unqualified individuals? Could some people be sleeping on the job? The ACM and National Construction Authority as well as the national and county governments, should stop the loss of lives.
RHODA OKUMU, Kisumu