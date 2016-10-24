Our own foibles deny the region big opportunities
The United States Chamber of Commerce came up with an illuminating report on the great potential in East Africa. Great progress in infrastructural projects and a booming economy are indicators that we are light years ahead of the pack. But poor governance, corruption and embezzlement of funds have always tainted our image. Removal of trade barriers such as quotas and tariffs and free visas will also make our economies more attractive.
CHIVOLI ANDREW PAUL, Kakamega