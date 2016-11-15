PAC should summon Farouk and Murkomen

Mr Gumbo, as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee, I will tell you as a wide-awake Kenyan that you have goofed big time on the Sh791 million National Youth Service scandal probe. Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru mentioned Deputy President William Ruto allies Farouk Kibet and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, and you tell us that you have no desire of inviting them to say what they know on the NYS rip-off? You were reported as saying that what they will have to tell you is of minor importance. Sir, with due respect, the country wants to hear from the two, however ‘minor’ their story.