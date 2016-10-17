Our media is replete with news about misappropriation of public funds, commonly as a result of inflated procurement prices of goods and services and unprocedural tendering by various county governments, State corporations and institutions.

Corruption is so rife in Kenya that our children should be taught that it is a section of procurement departments and the craft should be taught in our colleges.

I don’t understand why we have to wait for the Auditor-General to send his team to all national and county government offices to unearth this malpractice.

The huge loss of public funds resulting from kinked procurement of goods and services can be detected by the Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPOA), which could stop the procurement before the money is released.

But there seems to be a breakdown at PPOA, its mandate and functions have been taken away by law or it has failed altogether.

It is high time PPOA became proactive and unearthed these malpractices that are real impediments to developments in our public institutions before they turn into actual losses.

EACC, police and legal systems will not stop corruption; they come at the tail-end, when it has occurred. It needs to be stopped at the source — before contracts are signed and funds released by the procuring entities.

This can only be done by PPOA. Parliament should review the PPOA Act and ask stakeholders for input to strengthen it.