Many local businesses are experiencing the ‘great depression’ barely four years after the Jubilee administration inherited a boisterous economy.

Many companies have closed down or laid off staff citing corruption, high energy costs and haphazard tax policies that allow dumping.

Several manufacturers have closed down, rendering more than 2,000 workers jobless. One good-paying job in manufacturing creates six more in other sectors; so, Kenya may have lost over 120,000 jobs. Others — including banks and media — are retrenching.

It is generally accepted that many cross-cutting factors have led to an under-performing economy, at a persistent 5.6 per cent range down from a post-Independence high of 8.4 per cent in 2010. Before the interest rate capping law, banks had impoverished many businesses with killer rates of over 20 per cent, creating a lag which has made turnaround to take longer.

Corruption — from abuse of Ifmis to disregard of procurement laws — has also contributed to stagnation. Low budgetary absorption of development funds has led to long delays in payment of suppliers, with some taking years to be paid by national and county governments.

It has not helped matters that most of development money is borrowed after rigging of the budget by civil servants. Of the Sh2.23 trillion 2016/2017 budget, 56 per cent, or Sh1.25 trillion, will go to recurrent expenditure.

This colossal amount includes civil servants’ perks — wastage estimated at Sh450 billion annually. We pay ‘extortion’ allowances to State actors, leaving nothing for development from ordinary revenue. That is why the World Bank said: “Although public debt remains sustainable, margins for manoeuvre are rapidly narrowing”. That means Kenya might go bankrupt in the near future — unless budget rigging is stopped.

DELAYED SERVICING OF DEBTS

A related key problem is low tax revenue. KRA’s Sh1.39 trillion target this financial year will be collected from only two million taxpayers, out of 21 million adults — a compliance rate of only 9.5 per cent out of the best practice 85 per cent. A further 2.2 million on iTax are inactive.

This calls for tax reforms — including reorganisation at KRA such as graduated VAT, daily collection methodologies among SMEs (35 per cent of GDP) and mapping of properties using GEOCRIS.

Collections will be 20 per cent of GDP, meaning those who comply are overtaxed. No wonder, out of the Sh368 billion CRA recommended for transfers to counties our budget can only afford Sh308 billion, or 22 per cent of ordinary revenue.

Another hiccup is supermarkets’ mistaken accounting absurdity that delayed servicing of debts is sound credit control, causing mountains of debt and disrupted businesses.

But Parliament holds the key to budget reforms. MPs must cut out most of State actors’ allowances and allocate finance, for example, to increased doctors’ salaries, water for all, sewer infrastructure and industrial parks for start-ups.

Their (in)action might have consequences for Jubilee’s re-election bid next August. Remember, August is a bad month for Kenya.