Parliament should pass law to regulate bus fare
Monday October 24 2016
The school holidays begin this week. Transporters will exploit travellers with astronomical fares despite the price of fuel remaining constant. More exploitation will follow over Christmas and the school opening week next year. Parliament should enact a law to control bus fares, which should be based on fuel price, distance and type of road. This will free Kenyans from enslavement by matatu operators.
DENNIS NGAINE, Ishiara, Embu